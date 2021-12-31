Tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan, Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum closed for general public from Jan 1 amid spike in COVID-19 cases

Amid the spike in the COVID-19 cases in the country, the tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from January 1.

According to a statement issued by President's Secretariat, the Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice.

"As a precautionary measure against the spread of COVID-19, tour of Rashtrapati Bhavan and Rashtrapati Bhavan Museum for the general public will remain closed from tomorrow (January 1, 2022) till further notice. The Change of Guard ceremony will also not take place till further notice," the statement read.

Meanwhile, India on Friday logged 16,764 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 days, a surge for the third day which has pushed the country's coronavirus tally to 34,838,804.

The total cases of the Omicron variant of Covid-19 cases have gone up to 1,270 with Maharashtra and Delhi reporting 450 and 320 cases respectively, according to the Union health ministry.

The health ministry informed that the active caseload in the country stands at 91,361.

Published on: Friday, December 31, 2021, 04:36 PM IST