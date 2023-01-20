'Total B******T': Jairam Ramesh after minister accuses Congress of pushing for foreign Covid vaccines

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh | PTI

Congress MP and communications in-charge Jairam Ramesh on Friday lost his cool as he responded to allegation levelled by union minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Twitter.

Congress pushed for foreign vax: Minister

Chandrasekhar, after controversy around Pfizer vaccine on Covid-19, took to Twitter and wrote: "Just to remind all Indians, that Pfizer tried to bully Govt of India into accepting conditions of indemity And Cong trio of Rahul, Chidamabaram n Jairam Ramesh kept pushing case of foreign vaccines during Covid."

Jairam Ramesh was not quite receptive of this criticism. Ramesh, replying to the tweet, wrote: "This is total b******t Mr. Minister. Let not your ambition to climb the greasy pole make you more of a liar than you are."

Video of Pfizer CEO ducking questions viral

On Wednesday, January 18, two journalists confronted Albert Bourla, the president and chief executive officer (CEO) of the American pharmaceutical juggernaut Pfizer, who is in Davos for the World Economic Forum (WEF). The Pfizer CEO rejected multiple inquiries concerning the vaccine from the Rebel News journalists directed at him.

Chandrashekhar shared the video of journalists confronting the Pfizer CEO, while blaming the Congress and its leaders of pushing for foreign vaccines during the pandemic.

What is the controversy surrounding Pfizer vaccine?

Social media users are sharing video clips of testimony by a Pfizer executive who is alleged to "admit" that the company and its partner BioNTech didn't test whether their mRNA-based COVID-19 vaccine reduced virus transmission before launching it. Actually, the companies weren't required to do so for initial regulatory approval, and they didn't claim to have done so either.

