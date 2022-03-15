Total 325 people die while cleaning sewers/septic tanks in last five years, govt says no death of manual scavengers reported

Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Ramdas Athawale in a written reply in the Lok Sabha today informed that 325 people died while cleaning sewers and septic tanks during the last five years.

He informed that no death has been reported due to engaging in Manual Scavenging (which is lifting of human excreta from insanitary latrines as defined in Section 2(1) (g) of the MS Act, 2013). However, 325 persons have died due to accidents while undertaking hazardous cleaning of sewer and septic tanks during the last five years and family members of 276 persons have received compensation during the said period.

"In accordance with the Supreme Court’s Judgment, compensation of Rs. 10 lakh each is paid to the families of those who have died while cleaning sewers/septic tanks. Central and State Governments are providing rehabilitation benefits, as per their schemes to the family of persons who died due to hazardous cleaning," Athawale said.

As per the “Prohibition of Employment as Manual Scavengers and their Rehabilitation Act, 2013 (MS Act, 2013)” manual scavenging is a prohibited activity in the country with effect from. No person or agency can engage or employ any person for manual scavenging. Any person or agency who engages any person for manual scavenging in violation of the provisions of the MS Act, 2013 is punishable under Section 8 of the above Act, with imprisonment up to 2 years or fine up to Rs. One Lakh or both.

As per his reply, the maximum number of people died in Uttar Pradesh (52), followed by Tamil Nadu (43) and Delhi (42) in the last five years. Maharashtra reported 33 deaths.

Published on: Tuesday, March 15, 2022, 05:53 PM IST