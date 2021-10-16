Top LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey trapped as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area. According to updates shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter, top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mustaq Khandey has been trapped in the Drangbal area of Pampore. The encounter had begun in the early hours of Saturday, with the initial update from the Police being shared at around 2:00 am.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Further details awaited.

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:37 AM IST