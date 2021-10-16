e-Paper Get App

India

Updated on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:37 AM IST

Top LeT commander Umar Mustaq Khandey trapped as encounter breaks out in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama

FPJ Web Desk
An encounter is underway between security forces and terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Pulwama area. According to updates shared by the Kashmir Zone Police on Twitter, top Lashkar-e-Taiba commander Umar Mustaq Khandey has been trapped in the Drangbal area of Pampore. The encounter had begun in the early hours of Saturday, with the initial update from the Police being shared at around 2:00 am.

Further details awaited.

Published on: Saturday, October 16, 2021, 09:37 AM IST
