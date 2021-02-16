Toolkit investigation: Delhi Police writes to Zoom, seeks details of meeting ahead of Republic Day violence

Sources said Disha wrote to Greta Thunberg, a Sweden-based climate activist, on WhatsApp, saying, "Okay can you not tweet the toolkit at all. Can we just not say anything at all for a while. I am gonna talk to lawyers. I am sorry but our names are on it and we can literally get Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA) against us." Meanwhile, Delhi Police Commissioner SN Shrivastava responding to the questions raised on the arrest of Disha Ravi said the arrest was done as per the procedures.

"As far as Disha's arrest is concerned, it was done as per the procedures. Law does not differentiate between a 22-year-old and a 50-year-old. She was produced before a court, which sent her to 5-day police custody. It is false when people say that there were lapses in the arrest," Shrivastava said.

Previously, 21-year-old Disha Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru in connection with the formulation and dissemination of the Toolkit document, in the ongoing farmers' protest. She was one of the editors of the 'Toolkit' document.

Disha was later sent to five days of police custody. Later on Monday, the police also issued a non-bailable warrant against activists Jacob and Shantanu, a resident of Beed in Maharashtra.