Toolkit case: Disha Ravi moves Delhi HC against 'violative reporting' by TV channels

22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi, who was arrested and sent to five-day police custody by Delhi Police in Greta Thunberg toolkit case, has moved the Delhi High Court seeking action against news channels India Today, News 18 and Times Now for violative reporting in the case, reported LiveLaw.

Delhi HC will hear the plea today (Thursday) at 2.15 pm. The hearing will be heard before Justice Prathiba Singh of Delhi HC.

She has moved the Delhi HC seeking to restrain Delhi Police from leaking any material regarding the investigation related to case to the media. The investigation material includes personal chats with any third party.

In the plea she sought directions to Ministry of Information and Broadcasting to take action against Times Now, India Today, News 18 and other TV channels reporting on the case and allegedly violates Disha's right to privacy.