Toolkit case: Delhi Court allows Disha Ravi to access FIR copy, other docs related to her arrest

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court allowed 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi to access the copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in Greta Thunberg toolkit case.
Disha was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest, circulated by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.
Now, as reported by ANI, a Delhi Court has allowed Disha to access the copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in the case.
In addition to this, she has also been allowed to speak to her mother and other family members. The Court has allowed Disha to get warm clothes, masks, books, etc, reported ANI.
Delhi Police Commissioner S N Shrivastava on Tuesday said the arrest of climate activist Disha Ravi was made in accordance with law which "doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or 50-year-old".
Shrivastava said it is wrong when people say that there were lapses in the arrest of the 22-year-old activist. Ravi was arrested from Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a protest toolkit backing the farmers' agitation.
Police claimed that she had sent the toolkit to teen climate activist Greta Thunberg through the Telegram app, and also "coaxed her to act on it". "Disha Ravi's arrest has been made in accordance with law which doesn't differentiate between a 22-year-old or a 50-year-old," the Delhi Police chief said.
He said Ravi has been sent to five-day police custody and the matter was being probed. Ravi along with Mumbai lawyer Nikita Jacob and Pune engineer Shantanu created the toolkit and shared it with others to tarnish India's image, the Delhi Police had said on Monday.
The data was also deleted, police claimed, adding that Ravi's Telegram account shows many links related to the toolkit had been removed. Non-bailable warrants have been issued against Jacob and Shantanu.
Meanwhile, support poured in from several actors, celebrities and environmentalists from across Bengaluru and the country for the 22-year-old.
Climate activists visited the police station near Disha’s house and presented saplings to the police. However, sources said that the local police had no role in the arrest and did not know that a police team from Delhi had reached Bengaluru on Saturday to arrest Disha.
Hashtags such as #DishaRavi, #DishaRaviArrested, #ReleaseDishaRavi #IndiaBeingSilenced and #FreeDishaRavi are being used by celebrities and others.
Various politicians too slammed Disha’s arrest. Rahul Gandhi, Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Arvind Kejriwal, Kanimozhi Karunanidhi, P Chidambaram and Sitaram Yechury were some of the prominent politicians who have stood in solidarity with Disha.
Facing flak, the Delhi Police accused the 22-year-old activist of “sharing” and “spreading” a ‘toolkit’ related to the farmers’ protest that was posted by international climate activist Greta Thunberg. An FIR was filed by the cybercrime unit of the Delhi Police against the creators of the toolkit on February 4. Though toolkits are Google documents used to prepare a social media campaign or plan protests, the Delhi Police have registered an FIR under sedition and conspiracy, alleging that this toolkit was being used to malign India.