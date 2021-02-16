Toolkit case: Delhi Court allows Disha Ravi to access FIR copy, other docs related to her arrest

On Tuesday, a Delhi Court allowed 22-year-old climate change activist Disha Ravi to access the copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in Greta Thunberg toolkit case.

Disha was arrested by the Delhi Police from the Soladevanahalli area of Bengaluru on Saturday in connection with a "toolkit" related to the farmers' protest, circulated by Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg.

Now, as reported by ANI, a Delhi Court has allowed Disha to access the copy of the FIR and other documents related to her arrest in the case.

In addition to this, she has also been allowed to speak to her mother and other family members. The Court has allowed Disha to get warm clothes, masks, books, etc, reported ANI.