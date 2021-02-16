Row over Haryana minister Anil Vij's tweet on Disha Ravi, Twitter backtracks after serving notice: What we know so far

As the row over activist Disha Ravi's arrest and detention raged, Haryana Cabinet Minister Anil Vij triggered fresh controversy. The short post in Hindi had called for the extermination of complete destruction of those who harbour the "seed of anti-nationalism".

For those who have not been following the debate, Disha was arrested last week for her alleged role in formulating and propagating the 'protest toolkit' shared by Greta Thunberg amid the farmers' agitation. Non-bailable warrants have also been issued against a Mumbai lawyer and a Pune engineer for allegedly creating the toolkit and collaborating with pro-Khalistani elements.

"Whoever harbours the seed of anti-nationalism in their minds, that has to be completely destroyed, be it Disha Ravi or anyone else," reads the translation of Vij's remarks.

And even as a part of the social media platform echoed their vehement support for the sentiment, others came down sharply on the BJP leader. "Surely tweets like this are far more harmful to our democracy than anything in the 'toolkit' Disha Ravi retweeted?" wondered Congress leader Shashi Tharoor.