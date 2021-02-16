Toolkit case: Delhi Commission for Women sends notice to Delhi Police over Disha Ravi's arrest

The arrest of activist Disha Ravi has drawn many critcisms throughout the nation and worldwide. Soon after her arrest for her involvement in Greta Thunberg 'Toolkit' case many celebrities and international figures, politcians have extended their support and opposed againts the action taken by the Delhi Police. Now on legal grounds, Swati Maliwal, Chairperson, Delhi Commission for Women has sent a notice to Delhi Police for not following the legal procedure before presenting Disha in the court.

Sharing a picture of her letter on Twitter, Swati Maliwal wrote - Delhi Police has been issued a notice in connection with the arrest of #DishaRavi. Did the arrest violate legal procedures? Was Disha not given the facility of a lawyer? Here's her tweet.

In the notice issued, it read The Delhi Commission has taken suo-moto cognizance on media reports of arrest of a 21 year old climate activist Ms Disha Ravi by the Delhi Police. It has been alleged that Ms Disha ravi was produced in the court without lawyer of her choice being present in the court. Further, it read, This is a very serious matter.