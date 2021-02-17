‘Call for economic warfare against India’: Delhi Police FIR on Greta 'toolkit' that led to Disha Ravis’s arrest

Here are key points of the FIR:

“There is a call for economic warfare against India and certain Indian companies. Their assets in India and outside are to be made targets for physical as well as coordinated actions. There is also a call to protest specifically outside Indian Embassies and target symbols linked to Indian culture such as Yoga and Chai,” the FIR read.

The FIR, which has led to only one arrest so far, claimed that the violence on Republic Day was a pre-planned conspiracy.

“It is evident from the contents of the said toolkit that the violence that took place on the streets of Delhi on January 26, 2021 near ITO, at the Red Fort, in Nangloi, etc, as a result of the farmers protest was a pre-planned conspiracy meant to undermine India’s sovereignty and integrity, the security of the state and public order,” it said.

It further said that the rally “which was initially agreed to by the farmers’ unions as a peaceful march, turned violent” as “a result of the said instigation by elements behind this document and its toolkit”.

The FIR lodged by Delhi Police Cyber Cell also blamed the “secessionist banned organisation, Sikhs for Justice, based in the United States of America”.

It claimed that the organisation contributed to the violence on January 26, and had “declared a reward of USD 2,50,000 for waving secessionist flag at the India Gate on Republic Day”.

It further added that the toolkit contained campaign material by Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada based organisation.

“A perusal of the said toolkit also revealed that it was promoting campaign material by Poetic Justice Foundation, a Canada based organisation that openly and deliberately shares posts on social media that tend to create disharmony or feelings of enmity, hatred or ill-will between different religious, racial, language or regional groups or castes or communities,” the FIR said.

“The accidentally shared confidential document lists a playbook of activities that were to take place during the tractor march held on Republic Day and other protests in Delhi and NCR. The document contains a detailed plan by the title : "Global day of action : Protesting for farmers on India's Republic Day January 26 2021," it further said.

"The documents contained in both the toolkits also have planned activities for 4th and 5th Feb 2021 in the form of a Twitter storm as well as on-ground action on 13th and 14th February,” it added.

The FIR claimed that the documents in the toolkit “specifically mention targeting certain regions of India to instigate enmity and divide” and “detailed plans have been made by conspirators to instigate certain communities against one another”.

“After the violence on January 26 various social media handles are being used to spread rumours and fake news/videos to promote enmity between different groups, wantonly give provocation with intention to commit riots and bring into hatred or contempt or to excite disaffection towards the Government of India,” the FIR read.

Bsides the arrest of Disha Ravi, non-bailable warrants have been issued against Mumbai-based lawyer Nikita Jacob and activist Shantanu Muluk on the basis of the FIR.