Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Seat, Rajasthan Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Key Fights, Schedule, Previous Results & More

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur: Voting took place in Rajasthan in two phases. 12 of the state's constituencies went to polls on April 19 and Voting in the remaining 13 seats took place during the second phase of Lok Sabha Elections on April 26, 2024 (Friday). Rajasthan has total 25 seats 12 of which went to polls on April 19. Remaining 13 were scheduled on April 26 during phase 2.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur is among the top 5 key constituencies in Rajasthan that have potential to make a difference to the state's General Election results. Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency comprises of total 8 assembly seats that fall in Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur constituency comprises of total 8 assembly seats | FPJ

BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria vs INC's Harish Chandra Meena

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur went to polls on April 26, Friday. It was a tough fight between BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria who has been the winner since past two Lok Sabha elections and INC's Harish Chandra Meena.

BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria vs INC's Harish Chandra Meena | FPJ

Prime Minister Narendra Modi launched a strong poll pitch on April in Uniara in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur in Rajasthan. Prime Minister Narendra Modi campaigned extensively in support of BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria.

VIDEO | Here’s what PM Modi (@narendramodi) said while addressing a public gathering in Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan.



“People of Rajasthan know the importance of a safe nation and a strong government. Therefore, you all voted to form a strong BJP government in the years 2014… pic.twitter.com/jrf6tyXnob — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 23, 2024

Recently on April 22, both BJP and Congress candidates of Lok Sabha Elections from Tonk- Sawai Madhopur had expressed confidence of victory in the big battle.

#WATCH | Rajasthan: The Congress candidate from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat Harish Chandra Meena says, "The policy of Congress Party is that it is a party of all religions and all castes. We are contesting the elections on national issues. We are contesting elections… pic.twitter.com/lt7hNH244v — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

#WATCH | Rajasthan: The BJP candidate from Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Lok Sabha seat Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria says, "The Prime Minister has united everyone. The schemes are reaching every house of the nation... A lot of work has been done. And things have happened that have never been… pic.twitter.com/7Z5XwBQmsP — ANI (@ANI) April 22, 2024

Previous election results

The parliamentary constituency has been formed in 2008 after combining a few parts of Tonk and Sawai Madhopur districts. Lok Sabha elections were held here for the first time in 2009.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur: Previous Lok Sabha Election Winners |

In the 2019 Lok Sabha elections, BJP's Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria secured victory with 6,44,319 votes, defeating Congresss Namo Narayan Meena by a huge margin of 1,11,291 votes. Jaunapuria had received 5,33,028 votes. In 2014 too BJPs Sukhbir Singh Jaunapuria had emerged victorious, defeating Congress Mohammad Azharuddin by a margin of 1,33,506 votes. Jaunapuria had secured 5,48,637 votes in 2014 Lok Sabha Elections.

2009 was a close contest in which INC's Namo Narain Meena had clinched victory over BJP's Manvendra Singh by a margin of just 317 votes. Namo Narain Meena had secured 3,75,572 votes in 2009.

Tonk-Sawai Madhopur Previous election results | FPJ

Counting of the Lok Sabha Elections will be held on June 4.