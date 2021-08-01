Tokyo Games 2020: PV Sindhu brings home bronze; becomes first Indian woman to win 2 Olympic medals

The 26-year old World Championship and India's top shuttler PV Sindhu defeated China's He Bing Jiao in the bronze medal match and brought home bronze medal on Sunday in Tokyo Olympics 2020.



Sindhu secured the medal after beating He Bing Jiao 21-13, 21-15 in the third-place playoff. Sindhu became the first Indian women to secure two Olympic medals

Sindhu has lost nine out of her 15 matches against China's He Bing Jiao in the past.

PV Sindhu fought hard against the world number one Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei in the women's singles badminton semi-final at the ongoing Tokyo Olympics but lost the match 18-21, 12-21.