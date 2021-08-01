PV Sindhu Tokyo Olympics Bronze Medal match against He Bing Jiao: Timings, Channel, H-2-H - All you need to know

India’s No. 6 seed PV Sindhu will take on China’s No. 8 seed He Bing Jiao in the Tokyo Olympics badminton women’s singles bronze medal match at the Musashino Forest Sport Plaza on Sunday evening.

Sindhu lost her semi-final 21-18, 21-12 in 40 minutes to world No. 1 Tai Tzu Ying of Chinese Taipei. He Bing Jiao went down to compatriot and top seed Chen Yu Fei of China 21-16, 13-21, 21-12 in 79 minutes in the other semi-final.

PV Sindhu had reached the final of the Rio 2016 Olympics badminton women’s singles, and went down to Carolina Marin of Spain to finish with the silver medal.

Head-to-head

As per the Olympics.com, World No. 7 PV Sindhu has a 6-9 win-loss record against the world No. 9 and 24-year old He Bing Jiao. The 26-year old Indian won their most recent meeting at the World Tour Finals in straight games in December 2019 to end a string of three successive losses to the Chinese player.

He Bing Jiao, who plays left-handed, won the women’s singles bronze medal at the 2018 World Championships in Nanjing.

PV Sindhu has shown added dimensions to her game at the Tokyo Olympics. She has moved and defended better, appeared calmer and made fewer errors. She has also not been pinned to the deep backhand corner much, apart from in the match against Tai Tzu Ying.

A powerful forehand crosscourt slice played from behind the shoulders has stood out among Sindhu’s weapons. It remains to be seen if these will be enough to overcome the challenge posed by He Bing Jiao.

Timings (IST)

August 1, Sunday

Women’s singles bronze medal match

PV Sindhu (India) vs He Bing Jiao (China) - 5:00 PM IST

Where to watch

The Tokyo Olympics badminton women’s singles bronze medal match will be telecast live on the Sony TEN 2, Sony TEN 2 HD, Sony SIX and Sony SIX HD TV channels in India. Sony TEN 3, Sony TEN 3 HD, Sony TEN 4 and Sony TEN 4 HD will broadcast Tokyo 2020 in regional languages.

Live streaming of the Tokyo Olympics badminton women’s singles bronze medal match will be available on Sony Liv.

Live broadcast subject to Sony Sports Network.