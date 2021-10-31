Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra receives XUV 700 with '87.58' imprint as gift from Anand Mahindra

Tokyo Olympic gold medalist Neeraj Chopra received his customised Mahindra XUV 700 with 87.58 (his Olympics throw) imprinted on it.

Earlier, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra had tweeted that it would be honour for him to gift XUV700 to Chopra.

Chopra, expressed his gratitude to the the Mahindra Group chairman on Twitter saying " Thank you @anandmahindra ji for the new set of wheels with some very special customisation! I'm looking forward to taking the car out for a spin very soon."

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 12:53 PM IST