Watch Video: Team India has innovative practice session ahead of New Zealand clash

India's next game in the Men's T20 World Cup is against New Zealand on Sunday in Dubai. The men in blue have never beaten the Black Caps in the competition.

Ahead of the crucial Group 2 encounter, the Indian players were seen involved in an innovative practice session. The players were divided into two teams and the ball was hit in the air. One of the players wore the helmet, got under the ball and deflected it with the helmet. One of his team-mates then had to catch the rebound with a single hand.

The India-New Zealand clash is a virtual knockout because Pakistan are comfortably placed at the top with three wins in three outings.

Published on: Sunday, October 31, 2021, 03:26 PM IST