'To My Colleagues In AAP, Picture Abhi Baaki Hai': Raghav Chadha On Punjab Agenda Row | Twitter

New Delhi: AAP Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha on Sunday defended his record of raising Punjab-related issues while responding to recent criticisms from within his party.

Chadha shared a video clip on X from the Rajya Sabha in which he is seen addressing issues related to Punjab, emphasising his commitment to the state.

Raghav Chadha's Tweet

In his post, he wrote, “To my colleagues in AAP who were forced to issue videos saying that ‘Raghav Chadha failed to raise Punjab’s issues in Parliament’, here is a small trailer…Picture Abhi Baaki Hai. Punjab isn’t a talking point for me. It is my home, my duty, my soil, my soul.”

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Earlier on Saturday, Chadha directly addressed the party’s accusations: “I didn’t want to speak up, but if I stayed silent, even the repeatedly repeated lie would start to seem like the truth. Three Allegations. Zero Truth.”

In earlier posts, Chadha responded to three major allegations against him following his removal as AAP’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha. He posted on X, “I didn’t want to speak up, but if I stayed silent, even the repeatedly repeated lie would start to seem like the truth. Three Allegations. Zero Truth.”

In a video message, Chadha also alleged a “scripted campaign” against him, saying, “The same questions and the same allegations against me. This is no coincidence but a coordinated attack.” He further challenged the claim that he had not supported the opposition during walkouts, stating, “This is a white lie. There are CCTVs all around the Parliament. Anyone can check them to get their answer.”

The dispute highlights rising tensions within AAP, as Chadha seeks to defend his record while the party accuses him of neglecting parliamentary responsibilities. The MP reiterated that his focus remains on Punjab and its people, asserting that he has consistently raised state concerns in the Rajya Sabha and intends to continue doing so.

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