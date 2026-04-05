Raghav Chadha Deletes Anti-Modi Posts, AAP Leader Saurabh Bharadwaj Alleges Digital Clean Up Amid Rift

Raghav Chadha | File

Mumbai: A political storm is brewing within the Aam Aadmi Party, with senior leaders openly questioning Raghav Chadha’s recent actions on social media and his alignment with the party’s political stand.

The controversy erupted late on Saturday after AAP leader Saurabh Bharadwaj alleged that Chadha had quietly removed several of his old posts that were critical of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party. Sharing screenshots on X, Bharadwaj claimed that a detailed search of Chadha’s timeline no longer showed any such criticism.

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Allegations Of A Carefully Planned Image Shift

According to Bharadwaj, the absence of past remarks targeting the Centre is not incidental. He argued that the changes point towards a deliberate effort to reshape Chadha’s public persona.

He noted that while earlier posts attacking the BJP appear to have vanished, only a couple of references to Modi remain on Chadha’s profile, both of which are seen as positive. Bharadwaj described the development as a calculated reset rather than routine account management.

Leadership Decision Adds Fuel To Fire

The timing of the allegations has intensified speculation, coming just days after AAP replaced Chadha as its deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha with Ashok Mittal. The move drew attention across political circles and has now become a focal point in the ongoing dispute.

Read Also Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann labels Raghav Chadha As 'Compromised'

Chadha had earlier expressed surprise at his removal, stating that he had been actively raising public issues, including concerns around taxation and high food prices at airports. However, AAP leaders have pushed back, claiming that such issues do not address larger national concerns.

Party Leaders Question Commitment

Voices within the party have grown sharper, with Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann suggesting that Chadha may not have fully adhered to the party’s collective decisions. He emphasised that unity in Opposition strategy, including coordinated walkouts in Parliament, is essential.

Bharadwaj too criticised Chadha, accusing him of avoiding strong positions against the Centre. The remarks have added to the perception of an internal divide within AAP.

At the same time, senior leader Atishi hinted at external political pressures, alleging that the BJP often attempts to bring Opposition leaders into its fold through various means. While she did not make a direct claim, her remarks added another layer to the unfolding controversy.

Raghav Chadha Chadha Rejects Charges, Issues Open Challenge

Responding firmly, Chadha denied all allegations and defended his conduct in Parliament. He maintained that he has consistently stood with the Opposition and challenged his critics to provide evidence to the contrary.

On the issue of not signing the motion to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner, Chadha clarified that only a limited number of signatures were required and that several other MPs from his party had also not signed.

Striking a defiant tone, he described himself as a “wounded tiger”, signalling that he is prepared to take on his critics as the situation unfolds.

Amid the escalating tensions, party chief Arvind Kejriwal has not made any public statement, leaving many questions unanswered as the rift within AAP continues to deepen.