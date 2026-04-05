'Murga Banake Pita Tha': Former AAP Leader Naveen Jaihind Claims Raghav Chadha Was Beaten At Arvind Kejriwal's Residence

New Delhi, April 5: A fresh political controversy has erupted within the Aam Aadmi Party, after former Haryana unit chief Naveen Jaihind made explosive allegations against senior leader and Rajya Sabha MP Raghav Chadha. The claims come at a time when Chadha is already facing an apparent rift within the party, having recently been removed as deputy leader in the Upper House.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Allegations Linked To Kejriwal Residence

In a video statement, Jaihind alleged that Chadha was physically assaulted at former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s official residence, often referred to by critics as the ‘Sheesh Mahal’.

Questioning Chadha’s silence, Jaihind claimed that the MP was summoned to the residence, humiliated, and beaten. He asked why Chadha had not publicly spoken about the alleged incident despite being vocal on other issues.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Claims Of Injury And Foreign Treatment

Jaihind further alleged that Chadha sustained an eye injury during the incident and later travelled to England for treatment. According to him, the leader was visibly distressed and crying at the time, but did not receive support from those present.

He also demanded that Chadha disclose details about alleged dealings and identify individuals who were present during the purported incident. The remarks have added fuel to ongoing speculation about internal discord within the party.

Call For Public Disclosure

In a sharp attack, Jaihind urged Chadha to “show some courage” and speak openly about the matter. Drawing a comparison, he referenced a female MP, suggesting she had shown more bravery in raising her voice publicly.

Reference To Previous Controversy

The remarks also revive memories of a separate controversy from 2024 involving Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal. She had alleged that she was assaulted at the same residence by a close aide of Kejriwal, claiming she was slapped and kicked during the incident.

No Official Response Yet

As of now, neither Raghav Chadha nor the Aam Aadmi Party leadership has issued an official response to Jaihind’s allegations. The claims, however, have intensified political chatter and could further strain equations within the party ahead of upcoming political developments.