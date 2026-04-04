‘Ghayal Hoon Isliye Ghatak Hu’: Raghav Chadha’s ‘Dhurandhar’-Style Response To Allegations By AAP

Raghav Chadha | File

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha, who was recently removed as the party’s deputy leader in the Rajya Sabha this week, posted another video responding to allegations against him on Saturday.

This comes after a barrage of attacks from party leaders for raising “soft issues” instead of questioning the government.

Chadha responded to his party with a “Dhurandhar”-styled defence, saying “ghayal hoon, isliye ghatak hoon”.

The line "Ghayal hoon istiye ghatak hoon", is from the 2025 Hindi film Dhurandhar.

Chadha claimed that the party had launched a coordinated attack on him. “Since yesterday, there is a scripted campaign against me. They are using the same language, the same issues, the same allegations. This is not a coincidence, but a coordinated attack,” Chadha can be heard saying in the video.

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“They said they stopped me from speaking in Parliament because of three allegations. Today I want to respond to all three of them," he said.

Response To 1st Allegation

Responding to claims that he did not walk out when opposition parties decided to, he said, “The first allegation is that whenever the Opposition walked out of Parliament, I kept sitting and did not join them. This is a white lie. I challenge anyone to show me one instance where I did not join the Opposition. There are CCTV cameras all over Parliament, anyone can check the footage. The truth will be revealed."

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Response To 2nd Allegation

Responding to the allegation that he refused to sign an impeachment motion against the CEC, he said, “The second allegation was that I refused to sign on a petition to impeach the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC). This is also a lie. No one from AAP asked me to sign the petition, either formally or informally. The party has 10 MPs in the Rajya Sabha, of whom 6–7 did not sign the motion. So how am I the only one at fault? Also, a total of just 50 signatures from the Opposition were needed to pass this. So why the so much noise?"

Response To 3rd Allegation

Responding in detail to the third allegation, Chadha said he was accused of being “scared" and thus raising issues that make no sense. “Let me clarify that I am not in Parliament to create ruckus, shout, break mics or abuse. I am there to raise people’s issues. Which issue did I not raise? From GST to income tax, Punjab’s water to Delhi’s polluted air, education to healthcare, woes of railway passengers to menstrual health, I raised all significant issues. You can see my Parliament record for the last four years. I have gone to Parliament to create an impact, not create ruckus. I have come to raise the issues of taxpayers who fund our Parliament."

Chadha ended his response by warning his party that all lies would be uncovered and all questions would be answered. “Kyonki main ghayal hoon, isiliye ghatak hoon," he said, echoing the popular dialogue from Dhurandhar.