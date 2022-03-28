To make a fresh start, AAP dissolves all Rajasthan units

Focusing on Rajasthan, the Aam Aadmi Party has dissolved its state and district units and will make a fresh start by revamping its organization. The party has welcomed the leaders from other parties in the state and also launched a three-month-long membership campaign.



The party had organized a meeting of workers in Jaipur on Sunday and decided to start a series of agitations against the Congress government after the membership campaign. Around 1,000 people joined the party at the meeting.



The newly appointed election-in-charge of the party Vinay Mishra said to workers that they have to work like the elections are going to be held only tomorrow. "There will be agitations against the government and failures of the Congress government will be taken to the public. The party will revamp its organization and those who work with dedication during the membership campaign will be given posts in districts and at the state level," said Mishra.



It is to mention here that the party is active in the state for the last 10 years but it has no big face in the organization. Looking at this the party has welcomed the leaders of other parties. The Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh said, "We welcome the leaders with a clean image to our party and we know there are many such leaders who are not happy in their parties."



In the meantime, the leaders of other parties are confident that AAP will not be able to stand here despite having two state governments. The Cabinet minister of the Gehlot government Pratap Singh Khachriwas said “AAP has to start its journey in the state. They are nowhere in the contest with Congress or Bjp here."

Published on: Monday, March 28, 2022, 04:53 PM IST