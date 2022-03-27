Rajasthan: Vasundhara Raje’s meetings with senior leaders give rife to speculations

After a show of strength in Rajasthan on her birthday, former CM of the state Vasundhara Raje is now active in Delhi. Her meetings with senior party leaders including PM Narendra Modi last week has given rife to many speculations about her political future in the party. Her opponents in the party are saying that now she will be assigned the responsibilities at the national level while her loyalists are sure that she will be the face of the party in Rajasthan in the next elections.

It was being said that the elections results of five states will also affect the politics of Rajasthan BJP as the internal conflict for leadership in Rajsthan BJP is almost like that of Rajasthan Congress. This seems to be proved right as just after the elections former CM and currently, the national vice president of the party Vasundhara Raje reached Delhi.

She attended the oath ceremonies of Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Singh Dhami and UP CM Yogi Aditynath and in the meantime met PM Narendra Modi, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitaraman, national organizational secretary of the party BL Santosh, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and some other senior leaders.

It is to mention here that Raje’s supporters had recently organized a big show of strength on her birthday and more than 40 MLAs and around 12 MPs of the state had attended the event.

In light of this show of strength, these meetings of Raje with senior leaders of the party is being considered important.

Besides this, the party has started its poll preparations in the state and the issue the CM face in the elections is the root cause of conflict in the state unit of the party.

The opponents of Raje in the party are saying that to stop the factionalism in the state, the party has decided to assign her responsibility at the national level. ‘Rajasthan is the key state for the party as Congress is still very strong here and the party understands this well that the ongoing factionalism can harm the prospects of the party in next elections,’ said a senior leader of the party on anonymity.

While on the other hand, the Raje loyalists are confident that if the party wants to back in power it cannot ignore her. Former MLA and Raje loyalist Bhawani Singh Rajawat said ‘Vasundhara Raje run the party for 15 years and she still has good support of MLAs and MPs and the people across the state. She is a Jan Nayak in the true sense.’

Published on: Sunday, March 27, 2022, 07:34 PM IST