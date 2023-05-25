TN advocate files PIL in SC seeking unveiling of new Parliament building by Prez Murmu

The new Parliament building |

A Supreme Court lawyer based in Tamil Nadu, named Jaya Sukin, has filed a Public Interest Litigation in the top court and sought directions enabling the unveiling of the new Parliament building by President Droupadi Murmu and not Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PIL stated that President and both Houses are a part of Parliament, the supreme legislative body of India. It questioned why the President was not made party to foundation laying ceremony and now is being excluded from new building's inauguration.

Exclusion of President indicates malpractice and deprivation by the government towards people, reports cited the plea.

The plea came at a time when Opposition parties and the ruling NDA fired fresh salvos over the former's boycott of the event which will be held on May 28, Sunday.

19 Opposition Parties Write Letter

On Wednesday, 19 Opposition parties wrote a joint statement wherein they said that they will be boycotting the inauguration of new Parliament building terming it as an "undignified act". The Opposition parties contested that inauguration being held by PM Modi instead of President Murmu is the insult of the high office.

The Congress, Trinamool Congress, DMK, Janata Dal (United), AAP, CPI-M, CPI, SP, NCP, SS (UBT), RJD, IUML, JMM, NC, KC (M), RSP, VCK, MDMK, RLD are the signatories of the joint statement.

NDA Attacks Opposition

The BJP-led National Democratic Alliance then launched a sharp counterattack on Opposition parties for their decision to boycott the new Parliament building's inauguration, slamming their stand as a "blatant affront to democratic ethos and constitutional values of our great nation".

In a statement dated May 24, leaders of 14 parties of the ruling alliance implored the Opposition parties to reconsider their decision and said the people of India will not forget their "egregious insult" to the democracy and to the "elected representatives" if they stick to their stand.