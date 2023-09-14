Congress, TMC Slam PM Modi For Attending Celebration At BJP HQ Amid Terrorists Killing 3 Security Personnel In J&K

PM Narendra Modi at BJP Headquarters | Twitter

Mumbai: The country is mourning the death of the martyred Indian heroes in the encounter that took place in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag on Wednesday (September 13). The entire nation is saluting the brave heroes who gave their lives for the country. A colonel and a major of the Indian Army and a Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) were killed in the encounter that broke out between the terrorists and the security forces at Kokernag in Anantnag. PM Narendra Modi was seen at an event at BJP headquarters on the day the security personnel sacrificed their lives in the encounter in Anantnag.

Security forces acted on intelligence of terrorists hiding in Anantnag

The encounter raged after the security forces along with the Jammu and Kashmir Police acted on input that terrorists were present in the Kokernag area of Anantnag. Initially, the security forces cordoned off the area, on seeing this the terrorists present there opened fire and the security forces also retaliated. Heavy firing was exchanged between the security forces and the terrorists.

Indian Army's Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Humayun Bhat were killed

Indian Army's Colonel Manpreet Singh, Major Aashish Dhonchak and Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Humayun Bhat were targeted in the heavy firing from the terrorists and lost their lives. The entire nation was mourning the death of the security personnel. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was seen receiving a warm welcome at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) headquarters in Delhi. Flower petals were showered on PM Narendra Modi's car. The BJP leaders also gave roses to the Prime Minister at the event.

Saket Gokhale slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the celebrations

Rajya Sabha MP and All India Trinamool Congress (TMC) National Spokesperson Saket Gokhale slammed Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the celebrations as the country witnessed the most tragic encounter of 2023. Saket Gokhale took to his official social media account account and said "Modi shamelessly celebrates while our bravehearts lay down their lives. Yesterday our bravehearts Dy SP Humayan Bhat, Maj Ashish Dhonack, & Col Manpreet Singh laid down their lives while combating terrorists in Anantnag, J&K."

The entire nation is eternally indebted to them for their bravery

He further said "The entire nation is eternally indebted to them for their bravery & stands by their families. What’s utterly shocking is that PM Modi chose to “celebrate himself for G20” at the BJP HQ yesterday with a grand party AFTER these bravehearts laid down their lives & the news was out." He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi should have postponed the event. He said "Couldn’t Modi’s postpone his self PR for just 1 day? Did BJP have to celebrate & glorify Modi when such a tragedy has occurred? Our brave uniformed forces are only a tool for Modi to seek votes in their names. Modi celebrates while they lay down their lives but will later shamelessly use their sacrifice for his own political agenda."

Congress also shared the image of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the father of martyred Jammu and Kashmir Police DSP Humayun Bhat carrying his son's coffin on his shoulders. Congress took to its official social media account and shared the image. Congress shared the image with the caption 'Yeh Pradhanmantri hai' (This is the Prime Minister).

