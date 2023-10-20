TMC MP Mahua Moitra Slams Lok Sabha Ethics Committee Chairman For Speaking To Media Over 'Cash For Query' Scandal

Trinamool Congress MP Mahua Moitra | PTI

Kolkata: Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Mahua Moitra on Friday hit out at Ethics Committee Chairman of Lok Sabha Vinod Sonkar for "openly" speaking to the media over the recent row against Moitra over alleged 'cash for query' scandal.

Taking to X, Moitra mentioned an excerpt from the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in Lok Sabha where it is said that the evidences given before the committee shall not be published by anyone till it is laid on the table.

Moitra mentions excerpts from affidavit

"Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see the Lok Sabha rules below. How does an “affidavit” find its way to media? The Chairman should first do an enquiry into how this was leaked. I repeat - BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adwani," said Moitra on X (formerly Twitter) adding the excerpts of rules and regulations.

Chairman Ethics Committee openly speaks to media. Please see Lok Sabha rules below. How does “affidavit” find its way to media? Chairman should first do enquiry into how this was leaked.

I repeat - BJP 1 point agenda is to expel me from LS to shut me up on Adani pic.twitter.com/6JHPGqaoTI — Mahua Moitra (@MahuaMoitra) October 20, 2023

'Neither time nor interest to feed media circus'

The TMC MP also mentioned, "Welcome answering questions to CBI & Ethics Committee (which has absolute majority of BJP members) if & when they call me. I have neither time nor interest to feed an Adani-directed media circus trial or answer BJP trolls. I am enjoying Durga Puja in Nadia. Shubho Sashthi."

The TMC leadership is however still 'tight-lipped' over Moitra's the issue.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Tejasvi Surya who had visited Kolkata to attend Durga Puja said," Mahua Moitra had won with the votes of poor people and is working as an agent of rich people in the parliament which is not good for n with Democracy nor for the Parliament."

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)