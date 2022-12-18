TMC leaders met families of stampede incident deceased

TMC leaders meet families of stampede victims |

Asansol: A five-member team of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders met the kin of the victims who died in a stampede in Asansol on December 14 during a blanket distribution ceremony of BJP. The TMC team included Minister for Industries Dr Shashi Panja, Irrigation Minister Partha Bhowmick, IT Minister Babul Supriyo, Jorasanko MLA Vivek Gupta, and TMC Youth Congress president Saayoni Ghosh.

According to the TMC leaders, the families of victims said that BJP leaders had not contacted the families even once after the tragic stampede incident.

“Instead of rushing to the spot, Suvendu Adhikari resorted to tweeting on social media. Kolkata is a four-hour drive from Asansol. Didn’t his conscience prick him while he was coming back to Kolkata?,” slammed the delegation.

Former Asansol BJP MP Babul Supriyo, who is now TMC IT Minister, said that Mr Adhikari keeps on speaking about instructions of Delhi but ‘didn’t’ bother to take care of the affected people.

“When there was no permission to hold the event, why did Mr Adhikari gather 5,000 people in the name of distributing blankets at a venue which could only hold 500 people at best? We saw that a shocking event took place on December 12. There was another “dhamaka” as claimed by Suvendu Adhikari on December 14. People are worried about what’s next,” the TMC team further slammed.

The BJP however said that TMC is ‘politicising’ the issue.

BJP leader and former Asansol Mayor Jeetendra Tiwari said that BJP workers stood by the affected people and took them to hospital.