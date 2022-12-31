e-Paper Get App
TMC govt in Bengal should pass a bill against chanting of 'Jai Shri Ram', says BJP's Dilip Ghosh

Aritra SinghaUpdated: Saturday, December 31, 2022, 08:59 PM IST
article-image
BJP leader Dilip Ghosh | File Photo
Kolkata: Amidst the row over the chanting of ‘Jai Shri Ram’ in West Bengal, BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh on Saturday said that the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) government should pass a bill in the state Assembly against it.

“The ruling party every time passes several bills in the Assembly. Now if they think that they don’t want to hear the chant of Shri Ram’s name then they should pass a bill in the House that Ram’s name cannot be taken in this state,” said Ghosh.

Taking further potshots at the Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, the BJP national vice president claimed that the TMC Supremo is going to other states to contest elections and is "failing miserably".

article-image

“TMC went to contest elections in Tripura, Assam, Mizoram, Meghalaya and even Goa, but forget Assembly they didn’t get to even win a Panchayat election in any other state,” further added Ghosh.

Taking potshots at the BJP, TMC state general secretary and spokesperson Kunal Ghosh said that BJP thinks that they ‘own’ Lord Ram.

It may be noted that during the inauguration of Vande Bharat train, BJP workers and supporters started shouting the chant of Ram which irked Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for which she refused to get up on the stage.

