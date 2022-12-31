'Political vendetta’: TMC after Saket Gokhale arrested for third time

Saket Gokhale | Twitter

Trinamool Congress (TMC) national spokesperson Saket Gokhale was rearrested on late Thursday evening by the Ahmedabad Cyber crime branch for alleged misappropriation of funds that he had collected through crowd funding.

Calling it a vendetta politics, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Twitter said, “VENDETTA & VINDICTIVE @BJP4India TARGETS @SaketGokhale again. This is the 3rd time he has been arrested in 15 days. Harassment of our National Spokesperson is nothing but an attempt to silence his voice. We @AITCofficial shall fight you FIERCELY & till the end.”

TMC Rajya Sabha MP Derek O’ Brien said, “Saket Gokhale has got under the skin of BJP. Vindictive cowards arrested him three times in 15 days. Saket is made of sterner stuff and is part of Team @MamataOfficial Team @AITCofficial. BJP doing all they can to keep Saket out of Assembly elections in early 2023 in Meghalaya.”

It may be recalled that Gokhale was arrested by the Ahmedabad police twice earlier this month for raising questions about the expenditure incurred by Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his visit to Morbi after the bridge collapse incident.

After getting bail from Ahmedabad court after this first arrest, Gokhale moments after his release was arrested again by the Gujarat Police, in a separate case related to the Morbi disaster.