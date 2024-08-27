Tirupati Shocker: Video Shows Patient Grabbing Woman Doctor By Hair, Banging Head On Metal Bed At Hospital Ward |

Tirupati: Amid a nationwide outcry for improved safety measures for doctors following the horrifying rape and murder at Kolkata's RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, another distressing incident occurred at Sri Venkateswara Institute of Medical Sciences (SVIMS) in Tirupati. A woman junior doctor was violently attacked by a patient, and the entire episode was captured on the hospital's CCTV cameras.

CCTV Captures Violent Assault By Patient

The shocking CCTV footage shows the attacker, reportedly identified as Bangaru Raju, grabbing the doctor by her hair and forcefully banging her head against the steel frame of a hospital bed. Other doctors in the ward quickly intervened, overpowering the attacker and preventing further harm.

Shocking video from Tirupati of a female doctor dragged by the hair and attacked by a patient… Another reminder of how doctors face targeted attacks so often by angry patients with no fear of consequences pic.twitter.com/vmubWjzN99 — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) August 27, 2024

Intern Doctor Writes To Hospital Management

According to an NDTV report, Dr RV Kumar, the intern recounted the traumatic event in a letter to the SVIMS director and vice-chancellor, stating that she was on duty in the Emergency Medicine Department when she was suddenly attacked from behind.

She highlighted a major concern, the absence of security personnel at the scene during the attack. The junior doctor expressed her fears about the lack of safety in the workplace, pointing out that if the patient had been armed with a weapon, the situation could have been far more tragic.

Calls For Safety At Workplace Raised

The incident has raised serious alarms about the safety of medical professionals at work, prompting the doctors at SVIMS to stage a protest, demanding immediate action to ensure their security. The call for better protection in healthcare settings has grown louder, especially in the wake of the shocking rape and murder of a postgraduate trainee doctor in Kolkata.

This earlier incident, involving a 31-year-old doctor who was assaulted and killed while on duty, led to widespread protests and demonstrations by doctors across the country, urging authorities to implement safety measures.

SC Orders Formation Of National Task Force

In response to these growing concerns, the Supreme Court of India established a 10-member National Task Force to address violence against healthcare workers and to recommend steps to improve their working conditions. The court emphasized the importance of preventing gender-based violence and ensuring a dignified and safe environment for medical professionals. The task force has been tasked with preparing an actionable plan to tackle these issues.

The attack at SVIMS in Tirupati has once again brought the issue of doctor safety to the forefront, highlighting the urgent need for robust security measures in healthcare institutions.