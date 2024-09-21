Tirupati Prasad Controversy: Outrage In Ayodhya Over Alleged Use Of Animal Fat In Laddus Distributed During Prana Pratishtha Ceremony

Representative Image

A wave of shock and anger has swept through Ram Nagari (Ayodhya) after reports surfaced alleging the use of cow fat and fish oil in the famous laddus distributed as prasadam at the Sri Venkateswara Temple in Tirupati, Andhra Pradesh.

The revelation has sparked outrage among saints and devotees, particularly following the fact that these laddus were distributed during the “Prana Pratishtha” ceremony of Ramlala earlier this year.

Around three tons of Tirupati laddus had been offered as “prasadam” during the sacred installation ritual of Lord Ram’s idol in Ayodhya. Now, with the adulteration allegations coming to light, faith in the purity of the revered “prasadam” has been shaken. Saints across Ayodhya have expressed their disappointment and called for strict action against those responsible.

Saints Express Anguish

The chief priest of Ramlala, Acharya Satyendra Das, expressed deep sorrow over the incident, calling it an unfortunate betrayal of faith. “Vaishnav saints and devotees in Ayodhya do not even consume onion and garlic. The fact that animal fat is allegedly found in the sacred “prasadam” is not only sad but a violation of our religious sanctity. This is tampering with the faith of millions of Hindus, and those responsible must be punished immediately,” said Das.

Other religious leaders echoed similar sentiments, with many pointing out the long-standing faith devotees have had in the purity of Tirupati’s *laddus*. The *prasadam* is distributed to devotees visiting from across the country, and its sanctity has now come under serious question.

One saint lamented, “If the allegations are true, it is deeply disturbing that this adulteration could have been happening for an unknown period of time. People’s trust has been violated.”

Champat Rai: “We did not distribute Tirupati laddus

In response to the controversy, Champat Rai, the general secretary of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra Trust, distanced the trust from the distribution of Tirupati laddus during the Prana Pratishtha ceremony.

"We did not distribute the Tirupati laddus," Rai clarified. "During the *Prana Pratishtha*, many devotees donated various items. This issue is related to Tirupati, and it’s not appropriate for us to comment further on the matter."

Rai’s statement comes as an attempt to separate the Ayodhya ceremony from the controversy brewing around the Tirupati temple, but the incident has already stirred strong reactions in Ayodhya’s spiritual community.

Supplier Defends Quality of Ghee

Meanwhile, AR Dairy, a Tamil Nadu-based company that had supplied ghee to the Tirupati temple, has denied any wrongdoing. In a statement, the company claimed that the quality of their ghee was certified by accredited laboratories before being sent to the temple. The supplier clarified that they provided ghee to the temple only in the months of June and July, and that their products were no longer being sent to Tirupati.

“Our samples were duly certified by quality control officials, and the ghee was sent with all necessary lab reports,” said a spokesperson for AR Dairy. The company maintains that their ghee met all required standards, suggesting that if there was any adulteration, it could have occurred after the supply left their control.

The controversy has left devotees across India demanding transparency and accountability from the Tirupati temple authorities. With trust in one of the most revered pilgrimage sites now under scrutiny, many have called for a thorough investigation into the alleged adulteration of the prasadam.

The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD), the trust that oversees the administration of the Tirupati temple, has yet to issue a detailed response to the allegations. Devotees and religious leaders are urging the TTD to act swiftly in addressing the concerns, with many warning that faith in the temple’s management could be at risk.