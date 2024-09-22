'I Feel Cheated From Within': Andhra Pradesh Dy CM Pawan Kalyan Begins 11-Day Penance Amid Tirupati Laddoo Controversy (Video) | Photo by ANI

Andhra Pradesh's Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan embarked on an 11-day penance ritual on Sunday, following the controversy surrounding the alleged use of animal fat in the Tirumala laddoo prasadam. He expressed his regret for not detecting the issue earlier and called the incident a "stain on the Hindu race." Kalyan conveyed his shock upon learning that the sacred prasadam may have contained animal remains, stating that this revelation felt like a personal failure, especially as he advocates for the welfare of the people.

Andhra Deputy CM @PawanKalyan begins his 11-day penance ritual over animal fat allegedly served as Prasadam in Tirumala pic.twitter.com/d1w0DtzbxR — Akshita Nandagopal (@Akshita_N) September 22, 2024

Pawan Kalyan Expresses Dissatisfaction Over Controversy

In a post on the social media platform X, Kalyan stated, "The Tirumala laddu prasadam, which is considered sacred, has become impure due to the depraved tendencies of past rulers. I feel cheated within. It pains me that I was unaware of this sin initially." He believes that everyone who follows Sanatana Dharma should atone for what he termed a "terrible injustice" done to the deity of Kali Yuga. He began his penance on September 22, 2024, at the Sri Dashavatara Venkateswara Swamy Temple in Nambur, Guntur District, and will complete the ritual before visiting Tirumala Sri Venkateswara Swamy.

ఏడుకొండలవాడా..! క్షమించు

•11 రోజులపాటు ప్రాయశ్చిత్త దీక్ష

అమృతతుల్యంగా... పరమ పవిత్రంగా భావించే తిరుమల లడ్డు ప్రసాదం- గత పాలకులు వికృత పోకడల ఫలితంగా అపవిత్రమైంది. జంతు అవశేషాలతో మాలిన్యమైంది. విశృంఖల మనస్కులే ఇటువంటి పాపానికి ఒడిగట్టగలరు. ఈ పాపాన్ని ఆదిలోనే పసిగట్టలేకపోవడం… — Pawan Kalyan (@PawanKalyan) September 21, 2024

Kalyan further criticised former Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy's administration, claiming that the use of adulterated ghee during his tenure reflected a lack of faith in God and accountability. He alleged that temple administrators either failed to uncover the truth or were too intimidated to speak out against the past regime, which he described as "demonic."

The Deputy Chief Minister lamented the damage done to the sanctity of Tirumala, regarded as Vaikuntha Dham, by the previous rulers. He emphasized that the use of ghee containing animal remains in the preparation of the prasadam has sparked widespread outrage among devotees. Kalyan asserted that it is crucial to restore Dharma and rectify these injustices.

Pawan Kalyan Proposes To Set Up Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board

On Friday, he proposed the establishment of a ‘Sanatana Dharma Rakshana Board’ at the national level to address various issues related to Hindu temples. Kalyan vowed to advocate for strict action against those responsible for the alleged desecration and called for discussions involving policymakers, citizens, and the judiciary to combat religious disrespect.