'Time For Modiji To Take Responsibility': Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Questions PM Modi Over Action Against Protesting Students | VIDEO

Priyanka Gandhi criticised the government's handling of student protests while speaking to reporters outside Parliament | AI Generated Image

Mumbai, July 23: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, speaking outside Parliament on Thursday in the context of the June 20 CJP protest, questioned why the Prime Minister takes credit for the country's achievements but does not accept responsibility for the action against protesting students.

“Who is responsible? He takes credit for going to Mars. He takes credit for every achievement of this nation, which is the achievement of our youth and the achievement of our people. He takes credit, doesn't he? So now is the time for him to take responsibility,” she said.

VIDEO | Parliament Monsoon Session: Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, says, "You always ask the questions that this government wants you to ask. Why don't you put these questions to the government instead? Ministers are coming out and speaking, but the Prime Minister has not… pic.twitter.com/Ki0Q1qbxan — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) July 23, 2026

Questions Government Response

She declared the Prime Minister is responsible for the situation, saying: “If Modi ji is responsible for us going to Mars, if Modi ji is responsible for every achievement that every Indian makes, whether it is in the Olympics or in the Asian Games, then Modi ji is responsible for what is happening today.”

Questioning the government's response to the protests, Gandhi said: “Are we living in a democracy? Think about it. Children are protesting. They are all young. Think about it. They have cut all the internet. What are they doing? They are not terrorists.”

She said the families of the protesters would be worried because they could not contact them.

“Their parents will be worried. Their families will be worried. They can't contact anyone. They are using tear gas on them. They are beating them. What kind of democracy is this?” she said.

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Raises Exam Leak Allegations

Gandhi also referred to alleged examination paper leaks and said, “Under his nose, there are 152 papers that have leaked in 10 years. One hundred and fifty-two papers have leaked. Not one conviction, zero convictions. Zero convictions.”

She further alleged that young people had lost hope for the future and criticised the government's response to the protests.

“Modi ji is responsible for the fact that our youth feels there is no future. And Modi ji is responsible if thousands of children are demonstrating and he is cutting off the internet and using tear gas on them and having them lathi-charged. If something happens to even one of them, it is his responsibility,” she said.

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Questions Media's Role

Gandhi also questioned the media, asking why journalists were not questioning the government.

“And why aren't you people speaking up? Why aren't you speaking up? Why are you constantly asking me only the questions which the government wants you to ask me? Are you asking them anything? Have you asked their ministers? Have you asked how the Prime Minister is tweeting this morning that he cares for children when last night he had them tear-gassed? Last night he had them beaten up,” she said.

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