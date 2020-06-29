TikTok star found murdered in Haryana's Sonepat

In today's day and age, TikTok videos are all the rage, and some people have garners thousands or even millions of followers on the short-video platform.

But on June 26, netizens were left shocked after a TikTok star was murdered recently in Haryana's Sonepat. As per a Rajasthan Patrika report, she had been strangled to death, and her body was found in the wardrobe of the beauty parlour that she used to run.

Reportedly, her neighbour Arif who, the publication says was in love with her, has been accused for the murder. Arif, who lived in the same area had troubled the woman in the past too.

As per the Rajasthan Patrika report that quotes her sister, the man had come to meet her on June 26. The victim had messaged her to convey the same. When she did not return home that night, her sister had messaged her, allegedly receiving a reply that said she was in Haridwar and would return in a few days. But the relief of the family was short-lived, as her body was discovered soon after.