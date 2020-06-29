TikTok among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.
While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country. Soon after the clash, the Indian Railways cited "poor progress" to terminate a project with the Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group. The Bihar government recently cancelled tenders for a mega project, while the Maharashtra government has put three Chinese deals worth Rs 5020 crore on hold.
Against this backdrop, Chinese apps, as well as companies that have received funding from Chinese companies have come under public scrutiny.
Now, it would seem that the government has taken steps to respond to the Chinese side. On Monday, June 29, the government released a lengthy list with 59 names. These are Chinese apps that will now be banned in India.
The list includes many a popular site, including apps such as TikTok, Shareit, UC Browser, Shein, Helo, Hago, Cam Scanner and others. A source however told FPJ that despite the 'ban', the app is still working on phones.
As per a press note published by the government, there apps were "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order". The notice adds that these apps had prosed many concerns including those regarding security and the safety of user data.
"There has been a strong chorus in the public space to take strict action against Apps that harm India's sovereignty as well as the privacy of our citizens. On the basis of these and upon receiving of recent credible inputs that such Apps pose threat to sovereignty and integrity of India, the Government of India has decided to disallow the usage of certain Apps, used in both mobile and non-mobile Internet enabled devices," the notice explained.