TikTok among 59 Chinese apps banned by Modi govt

Earlier this month, there had been a clash at the Indo-China border in Galwan valley that had left 20 Indian soldiers dead and others injured. Since then, there has been many protests against Chinese goods and services as well as companies associated with the neighbouring country in any way.

While some had resorted to burning effigies of Chinese leader Xi Jinping and destroying Chinese goods, government organisations too appears to have taken steps to distance themselves from the neighbouring country. Soon after the clash, the Indian Railways cited "poor progress" to terminate a project with the Beijing National Railway Research and Design Institute of Signal and Communication Group. The Bihar government recently cancelled tenders for a mega project, while the Maharashtra government has put three Chinese deals worth Rs 5020 crore on hold.

Against this backdrop, Chinese apps, as well as companies that have received funding from Chinese companies have come under public scrutiny.