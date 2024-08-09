Tihar Prison Jailer Deepak Sharma Flashes Gun While Dancing On Sanjay Dutt's 'Khal Nayak Hoon Main' Song During Party; Video Goes Viral

Deepak Sharma, the jailer of Tihar prison, has stirred controversy after a video of him went viral on social media. In the video, he is seen flashing a pistol while dancing to the famous song "Khal Nayak Hoon Main" from Sanjay Dutt's movie Khal Nayak.

According to reports, the video was recorded on Thursday during a birthday party for the husband of a BJP councilor from Ghonda.

The video has been widely shared on social media, with users calling for an investigation into the matter. Deepak Sharma is facing criticism for his 'irresponsible' behavior at a private party.

One social media user demanding action against the Tihar Jail jailer said, "If an ordinary person were seen dancing while brandishing a pistol in a video, the police and media would quickly arrest and imprison them. However, this is the jailer of Delhi's Tihar Jail, Deepak Sharma, who is seen waving his own service pistol. Will any action be taken in this case?"

Who is Deepak Sharma?

Deepak Sharma, currently serving as an assistant superintendent at Delhi's Tihar Jail, is a fitness enthusiast with over 4.4 lakh followers on Instagram. He made headlines in August last year after reporting a fraud involving a woman who allegedly cheated him out of ₹50 lakh.

According to reports, Sharma was conned when a woman and her husband approached him to invest in their health product brand, offering him the role of brand ambassador with promises of business benefits. After transferring the money, Sharma claimed the woman and her husband disappeared, leading him to file a complaint against them.