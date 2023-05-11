Tihar jail Tillu Tajpuriya killing: 99 prison officials transferred by DG (Prisons)

Tillu Tajpuriya | ANI

New Delhi: Days after the killing of gangster Tillu Tajpuriya a.k.a Sunil Man inside Tihar Jail in presence of several prison officials, Director-General (Prisons) Sanjay Beniwal on Thursday ordered the transfer of 99 prison officials.

Earlier, the DG (Prison) had suspended three assistant superintendents, four wardens and another staff member of Tihar jail after the incident.

Action also initiated by Tamil Nadu DGP

Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu had ordered probe into the incident where the gangster accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout was murdered in the presence of few Tamil Nadu TSP officials.

Tillu Tajpuriya was killed by rival gang members inside high security Tihar prison. Several CCTV footages had emerged on social media showing how he was killed by a group of prisoners who climbed down in his barrack on 1st floor with the help of a sheets.

Who was Tillu Tajpuriya?

Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, where gangster Jitender Gogi was allegedly shot dead. Tillu allegedly sent two assailants who gunned down Jitendra Mann (Gogi gang leader) inside the Rohini court during a hearing in December 2021. The men were apprehended, and a chargesheet was prepared against Tillu and his associates for murder planning and execution.

In 2015-16, Gogi and gangster Kuldeep Fajja planned to kill Tillu and made several attempts to send associates to jail to do so. However, Gogi and Fajja were apprehended by the police.