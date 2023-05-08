Tillu Tajpuriya murder: Tamil Nadu police orders probe into Delhi Tihar jail case

Tillu Tajpuriya | ANI

In a recent update in the Tillu Tajpuriya murder case, Tamil Nadu Director General of Police (DGP) C Sylendra Babu ordered probe into the Delhi Tihar Jail incident where the gangster accused in Delhi's Rohini court shootout was murdered in the presence of few Tamil Nadu TSP officials., news agency ANI reported.

Tamil Nadu Special Force informed that ADGP HM Jayaram would be visiting Tihar jail on Monday to investigate the matter.

Who was Tillu Tajpuriya?

Tajpuriya was an accused in the 2021 Rohini court shootout case, where gangster Jitender Gogi was allegedly shot dead. Tillu allegedly sent two assailants who gunned down Jitendra Mann (Gogi gang leader) inside the Rohini court during a hearing in December 2021. The men were apprehended, and a chargesheet was prepared against Tillu and his associates for murder planning and execution.

In 2015-16, Gogi and gangster Kuldeep Fajja planned to kill Tillu and made several attempts to send associates to jail to do so. However, Gogi and Fajja were apprehended by the police.

Gangster Tajpuriya killed by rivals in Tihar jail

Jailed gangster Tillu Tajpuriya was killed early on Tuesday inside Tihar Jail by members of the Gogi gang who allegedly cut the iron grille of his high-security ward and attacked him with an improvised sharp object, reported read while quoting authorities.

Prison officials informed that Tillu Tajpuriya was immediately taken to Delhi's Deen Dayal Upadhyay Hospital, where he was declared brought dead.