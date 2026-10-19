Tiger Shroff Firing Case: Accused Rehan's Aunt Says Family Had Warned Him To Stay Away From Such Activities | IANS & File Pic

Afsaana, the aunt of Rehan, one of the three accused arrested in connection with the firing incident involving actor Tiger Shroff, said the family had advised him several times to stay away from such activities and focus on his work.

Speaking about Rehan, Afsaana said he had told the family that he was going to Gurugram to work as a welder. She added that he had left school last year after being unable to continue his studies.

“It has been around seven to eight years. My sister works at a company... Rehan had told us that he was going to work as a welder in Gurugram... He left school last year after failing to continue his studies. We had advised him several times to stay away from such activities, and he said he would focus on his work,” she said.

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Afsaana said the family later learnt that Rehan had been arrested but remained unaware of the details of the case and the circumstances surrounding his arrest.

“We came to know that Rehan had been arrested, but we do not know the details of the case or where he was picked up from. His next court date is on the 31st,” she added.