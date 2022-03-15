"They are not receiving a proper response from the Embassy," say three students stranded in Ukraine's Kherson

Kota : Three students from India are still stranded in Kherson, a city in war-hit Ukraine. A Rajasthan man is in touch with the students and making efforts to organise their safe return to respective home states.

Charmesh Sharma, a resident of Bundi district, is in direct contact with 3 Indian students who are stuck in Ukraine. According to him, two girl students from Haryana, Tannu and Simran Kaur, and one Tamil Nadu student named Arakia Raj are stranded in Kherson. Charmesh is already known for his efforts in rescuing people stranded in foreign countries by approaching Indian Embassies and Government.

Charmesh has approached the President of India’s secretariat to request the evacuation of Indian students in Kherson.

“They are sending their videos from Ukraine and are also in touch over the phone," he said while adding that the students are not able to reach out to the Ukrainian authorities.

“Students stranded in Kherson have alleged that the Indian Embassy in Ukraine is not giving a proper response to the students when they are making phone calls for their rescue," claimed Charmesh who further added that Embassy officials are telling the students to reach the border of Ukraine for their evacuation.

Charmesh said that the stranded students disclosed to him that they are in the midst of fierce fighting and shelling which has put their lives are in danger. Parents of the students are also concerned about the situation

“This is a very serious matter concerning the lives of Indian students, so the government of India should take immediate action in this matter and bring them back," stated Charmesh and further said that after his plea to the President of India’s Secretariat, the latter instructed the Union Ministry for the rescue of Kherson based students.

