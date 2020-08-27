'Those walks along beach in India created a commitment in me': Kamala Harris recalls her grandfather

The tweet contained a 57-second video where she is heard saying: "My grandparents were phenomenal. We would go back to India like every other year. My grandfather fought for and was a defender of the freedom of India. When I was a young girl, being the eldest grandchild, my grandfather would take me on his morning walk." Harris said those walks along the beach in India really "planted something in my mind and created a commitment in me.' "All of his buddies who were also great leaders, they would talk about the importance of fighting for democracy and the importance of fighting for civil rights and that people would be treated equally regardless of where they were born or the circumstance of their birth," she said.

Earlier this month too, Harris took a trip down memory lane, recalling her mother's attempts to "instil a love of good idli" in her and sister Maya and "long walks" with her grandfather in Chennai.

Speaking during an event by 'South Asians of Biden', Harris had extended wishes on India's Independence Day and said Indian and US communities are bound together by so much more than their shared history and culture.