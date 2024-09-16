'This Is Yet Another Shady Stunt Of Arvind Kejriwal,' Says BJP Leader CR Kesavan

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) & BJP Leader CR Kesavan (R) | ANI

Chennai: A day after Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal announced his intention to resign from his position, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) spokesperson CR Kesavan said on Monday that it was another shady stunt of Arvind Kejriwal.

Speaking to ANI, Kesavan said, "This is yet another shady stunt of Arvind Kejriwal. Kejriwal is the head of corruption. With all the corruption charges against him being the kingpin of the liquor scam, he is afraid to go to the people. In this drama of resignation, he is trying to dupe and cheat the people by going to them."

Further, he added that the people of Delhi do not trust the CM and have no faith in him anymore.

"The people of Delhi do not trust Kejriwal, they are fed up of his tactics and have no faith in him anymore. In the next assembly elections, the public of Delhi will reject him, the same way they rejected him in the Lok Sabha elections," Kesavan added.

'A Very Condemnable Statement,' Says BJP Leader

The leader also said that Kejriwal made a very condemnable statement by drawing a parallel to Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

"Kejriwal has made a very condemnable statement by drawing a parallel to Shaheed Bhagat Singh. Bhagat Singh was a fearless patriot who personifies courage and sacrifice, Kejriwal is a head of corruption and fraud. His arrest has been deemed legal by the highest Court and he is out on bail. He cannot even go to the Secretariat and he draws a parallel between him and Bhagat Singh," he said.

'Kejriwal Needs To Apologise For Drawing Parallel WIth Bhagat Singh,' Says BJP Leader CR Kesavan

Kesavan further added that Kejriwal needs to apologise for drawing a parallel with Bhagat Singh.

"He needs to immediately apologise for drawing a parallel with Bhagat Singh. As far as yesterday's drama is concerned, if he wanted elections, he should have gone to the LG. His words and actions have no meaning. He is not honest and he has no integrity in his actions. He just wants to install a puppet regime by announcing his resignation. The wise people of our country will not fall to his words. He will be strongly rejected to failure," he added.

Major Announcement Made By Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal

In a major move, Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal said on Sunday that he would resign from the position of Chief Minister after two days and won't sit on the chair of CM, until the public of Delhi declares him "honest."

Kejriwal further said that if the public votes for him, it will give him a certificate for his honesty. He also said he would ask for early polls along with the state of Maharashtra.