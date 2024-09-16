 'Arvind Kejriwal's Ego Is Bigger Than The Problems Of Delhi,' Says BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari
ANIUpdated: Monday, September 16, 2024, 02:47 PM IST
article-image
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (L) & BJP Leader Manoj Tiwari (R) | ANI | X

New Delhi: A day after Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced his resignation from the position after two days of statement, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Manoj Tiwari on Monday said that in the history of India, there has been no CM who has been removed from his post by the court.

Speaking to ANI, Tiwari said, "In the history of India, you will not find any Chief Minister who has been removed from his post by the court. There is a rule of law and constitution in the nation. The Constitution says that if a CM goes to jail, he should resign so that someone else form his party can take over as the CM."

Further, he added that Kejriwal's ego is bigger than the problems of Delhi.

"Kejriwal's ego is bigger than the problems of Delhi. The loss that Kejriwal has caused cannot be covered by any resignation now. The bail that he got as well was conditional, considering the conditions as well, any CM would die of embarrassment. The Court has imposed restrictions on him during his bail that he cannot visit the office, sign files, so what is the point of being the CM. This resignation of his is just drama," he added.

Tiwari also said that Kejriwal just dupes the public, but his cunning nature would not work anymore.

"I have practiced a lot of cinema in my life, seen many movies, but have never seen a bigger actor than him. Kejriwal just dupes the public, but his cunning nature would not work anymore. The people of Delhi want to live a better life. Elections are coming up and we are all preparing for it. I am sure this time, the people, rather than voting for someone who did not do any good for Delhi for the last 10 years and made a far worse situation of the city than Congress, will vote for a better deserving party," Tiwari added.

