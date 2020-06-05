'This is not the time to remove Modi from Delhi': Mamata Banerjee slams politics amid COVID-19 outbreak, aftermath of Cyclone Amphan

On Friday West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee hit out at the opposition BJP, alleging that the latter was indulging in politics. Banerjee said that Bengal was getting attacked repeatedly -- first by COVID-19 and then by the cyclone.

Speaking at a World Environment Day event, she highlighted details about re-plantation efforts that were being undertaken by the state. This included 5 crore mangrove plantation in the Sundarban area and plantation of over 50,000 trees in Kolkata. "From July 14 3.5 crore trees sapling will be planted," Mamata said. She also spoke about the destruction faced by the state and the loss of electricity that had followed.

Speaking about the steady influx of migrants travelling from various parts of the country, Mamata said that some of the workers have died on the trains. "The Centre did nothing to help the migrants," she added.

Mamata urged other political parties to refrain from politics over the current situation.

"This is not the time. I am not saying to remove Modi from Delhi now," she said.

"We should not do politics on this. On one side we are fighting all this. Alongside a political party is playing politics," she criticised.