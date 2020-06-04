Inter-ministerial central team visit West Bengal to survey damage caused due to Cyclone Amphan

An Inter-Ministerial Central Team(IMCT) arrived in Kolkata once again on Thursday evening, but this time they are surveying the damage in the worst-affected districts of West Bengal post-Cyclone Amphan. The team sent by the Ministry of Home Affairs(MHA) is visiting the state two weeks after Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s aerial survey conducted over North 24 Paraganas district along with West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

The cyclone which lashed out at West Bengal on the 20th of May has destroyed the Sunderbans in South 24 Parganas district where the cyclone made landfall. North 24 Paraganas district is the other which is severely affected. The seven-member IMCT headed by a Joint Secretary rank officer, Anuj Sharma, cyber and Information Security, MHA, will conduct an aerial and ground survey of the worst-affected areas. The team will also survey Kolkata which has also seen considerable damage. Mamata had estimated the losses at Rs 1 lakh crore. After PM Modi had surveyed West Bengal, he had announced an initial grant of Rs 1000 crore.

The IMCT is expected to hold a meeting with the West Bengal Chief Secretary and other officials on Saturday before leaving for Delhi. The assessment and report submitted to the MHA will determine what more help the Centre can extend to West Bengal.

In April two IMCTs were sent for spot assessment of the COVID-19 Red Zones in West Bengal amidst the lockdown. The visit had resulted in a face-off between the Centre and State, with the BJP lashing out at West Bengal for the reportedly concealing the number of COVID-19 cases.