'This is mental harassment': MC Mary Kom on change of jersey at Tokyo Olympics

MC Mary Kom's bid for a second Olympic medal ended in a heartbreak on Thursday after she lost a close fight against Colombian Ingrit Valencia in the women's flyweight pre-quarterfinals at Tokyo 2020.

Mary Kom, legendary India boxer, took to Twitter to question why she was asked to change her ring dress "just a minute before her pre-quarters" bout against Colombia's Ingrit Valencia on Thursday.

Upon her return to India on Saturday, Kom said, "I feel bad coming back with nothing. Wanted to return with a medal. I got support from the nation".

Mary Kom, after losing the pre-quarters bout, had said that she had defeated the Colombian in the past and couldn't believe that the decision went in favour of the Rio bornze medallist.

She said, "It was manipulated decision and cheating. I won the 1st two rounds, then how can I lose". "I want to apologise to the country", Mary Kom added while speaking to reporters in Delhi

Terming the move by Olympic official to ask her to change her jersey as 'mental harassement', she said, "Before the bout, the official came to me and said you can't wear your own jersey. In the first match, I wore the same jersey and nobody complained. They should tell us before and check our playing kit". "That's mental harassment. Why did they only say to us, not to any other country?", questioned Mary Kom.

Mary Kom lost by split decision against her Colombian opponent but the six-time world champion was stunned with the final result as 2 judges ruled the bout in favour of Ingrit while two went with the Indian boxing legend.