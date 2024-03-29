'This Is Blessing Of Baba Gorakhnath,' Says Ex-BJP MLA's Son On Gangster Mukhtar Ansari's Death

Piyush Rai | Facebook

While the family of gangster Mukhtar Ansari grieves his demise, conversely, a segment of individuals was observed rejoicing in Mohammadabad, Uttar Pradesh, on this occasion.

Piyush Rai, the son of the late Krishna Rai, a former MLA from Mohammadabad representing the Bharatiya Janata Party, shared a video of the celebration on social media.

While sharing the visuals of firecracker bursting, Piyush wrote, "Once you step beyond the realm of karma, its repercussions will haunt you until you endure. Today, Mohammadabad, Ghazipur, is filled with jubilation. Hail Baba Gorakhnath. Hail Lord Rama."

In addition to this, a statement from him is rapidly going viral on social media, in which he is seen saying, "This is the blessing of Baba Gorakhnath that today we have received justice from his court. In the holy month of Ramadan, even Allah can consider this justice that the end of such criminals has come from the earth."

मुख्तार अंसारी की मौत पर BJP के पूर्व MLA कृष्णा नंद राय के बेटे पीयूष राय ने कहा –



"ये बाबा गोरखनाथ का आशीर्वाद है कि आज उनके दरबार से ये न्याय सुनने को मिला है"



"रमजान के पावन महीने में अल्लाह का भी ये न्याय मान सकता हूं कि ऐसे अपराधी का पृथ्वी से अंत हुआ है" pic.twitter.com/1RyWFQoPwG — Sachin Gupta (@SachinGuptaUP) March 29, 2024

Who was Krishnanand Rai?

In the 2002 legislative assembly elections, Krishnaanand Rai defeated Afzal Ansari from the influential Mohammadabad constituency.

Subsequently, a bitter rivalry developed between Ansari and Krishnaanand Rai. On November 29, 2005, a major incident occurred resulting in the murder of seven individuals, including Krishnaanand Rai. Mukhtar Ansari's gang was accused of this incident. The entire state, including Purvanchal, was shaken by the massacre. Nearly 500 rounds of bullets were fired during the assassination of BJP MLA Krishnaanand Rai. Approximately 67 bullets were recovered from the bodies of the seven deceased individuals, and later, Shashikant Rai, who was a witness in the case, also died. After Krishnaanand Rai's assassination, the current Minister of Defense, Rajnath Singh, also staged a protest in Varanasi.