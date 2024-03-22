This Astrologer Had Predicted Arvind Kejriwal's Downfall In...

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal. | AAP/Facebook

New Delhi: Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night arrested Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal for his alleged involvement in liquor scam. But an astrologer Rudra Karan Partaap had predicted AAP leader's arrest about two years ago on March 25, 2022.

In a series of tweets on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), after Kejriwal's late night arrest, Partaap shared his old tweets saying he had predicted this in 2022.

Partaap said, “My astrological Prediction about Mr. Kejriwal's downfall in march 2022 has been validated today. Finally, Stars have their say. No individual can evade the influence of their karmic and planetary forces.”

My astrological Prediction about Mr. Kejriwal's downfall in march 2022 has been validated today. Finally, Stars have their say. No individual can evade the influence of their karmic and planetary forces. #RudraKaranPartaap pic.twitter.com/BPIp1kcHSK — Rudra Karan Partaap🇮🇳 (@Karanpartap01) March 21, 2024

In his March 25, 2022 tweet Partaap had said, “Astrologically, Mr Kejriwal's Karma will make him lose the Delhi assembly elections of 2025 and that would be the beginning of his downfall. He could face major setbacks from March 2024. I guess I know who the next Delhi CM would be but we will keep that for another day."

Partaap however did not name who the next Delhi chief minister will be.

On October 5, 2023 Partaap in another tweet had said Manish Sisodia, Satyendra Jain and Sanjay Singh seems to be virtually out, and it appears that Kejriwal is next. The golden run of AAP has come to an end, And 2024 is anticipated to be even more challenging.

Manish Sisodia & Satyendar Jain are virtually OUT. Kejriwal is next. AAPs down turn has started. 2024 is supposed to be even darker. As predicted before, AAP isn't winning in 2025 in Delhi. The golden run has finished. #RudraKaranPartaap pic.twitter.com/c4W9mWl2Me — Rudra Karan Partaap🇮🇳 (@Karanpartap01) February 28, 2023

After Hemant Soren of Jharkhand, Arvind Kejriwal is the second chief minister in office to have been arrested. Enforcement Directorate on Thursday night arrested Kejriwal after Delhi High Court rejected his petition seeking interim relief challenging Enforcement Directorate summons, paving the way for his imminent arrest days before Lok Sabha polls.

Kejriwal refused to appear before the ED despite repeated summons - first being served in November 2, 2023 and the ninth one being served on Thursday. Kejriwal is the 13th person to be arrested by Enforcement Directorate in the liquor policy case. Kejriwal's cabinet colleague Manish Sisodiya and AAP Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh have also been arrested in the case and are behind bars.

ED और मोदी सरकार की ये सच्चाई है। कैसे लोगों को ED से परेशान करवा के बीजेपी में शामिल किया जाता है। ED की रेड करवा के पूछा जाता है - कहाँ जाओगे - बीजेपी या जेल? जो बीजेपी जाने से मना कर देते हैं, उन्हें जेल भेज देते हैं। आज अगर सत्येंद्र जैन, मनीष सिसोदिया और संजय सिंह अगर बीजेपी… https://t.co/Xe1frCexDs — Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) March 6, 2024

The Enforcement Directorate is probing two complaints against Kejriwal. The first one is Delhi Excise policy in which money laundering charges were being investigated against Kejriwal, Sisodiya, Sanjay Singh and former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao's daughter Kavitha who was arrested on March 15.

The second case is the Delhi Jal Board scam in which Kejriwal has been summoned only once. With Kejriwal refusing to appear before the ED repeatedly saying the the summons were politically motivated, the showdown was only waiting to happen.

On March 15 sessions court rejected Kejriwal's plea to stay the ED proceedings following which he moved to High Court challenging summons under PMLA section 2(1)(s).

The court during hearing on Thursday rejected his please for interim relief. Delhi Lieutenant Governor V K Saxena on July 20, 2022 filed a complaint with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) alleging irregularities in the 2021-22 excise policy. The case was transferred to ED on the basis of CBI complaint.