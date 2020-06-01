'This aged well...': Amit Shah's old tweet slamming UPA-II for increased Chinese aggression goes viral

Amidst the current tensions at the Indo-China border, Twitterati have found an old tweet by Amit Shah in which he had slammed the UPA government for failing to stop Chinese aggression. Now, Twitter users are retweeting the 2014 tweet with funny captions slamming the current government for failing to act against Chinese aggression in the present.
"Whenever the Chinese soldiers want, they come and have a picnic inside our territory and our government could do nothing," Shah had said quoting an Indian Express story. In the same story, he had said that once Modi becomes PM, Pak intruders won’t dare to cross the border.
Before 2014, Shah had been vocal in his criticism of the UPA government’s failure to safeguard the borders and other issues as well, and this particular tweet would perhaps not have stood out at the time.
Now, we'd like to take a moment to remind you that in the recent past there have been terrorists attacking Indian army forces in Kashmir, and ongoing border tensions with China and Nepal. Against this backdrop, Shah's tweet has become quite ironic.
The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage" following a meeting at the level of local commanders.
After these tensions, Twitterati through their funny captions are asking the Home Minister why the Indian Government is not taking any action against China.
Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:
Former President Gujarat Pradesh Congress Committee Arjun Modhwadia also tweeted sarcastically saying ‘There isn't a man as visionary as the HM Himself!’ Read his full Tweet here.
Earlier Lok Sabha MP Asaduddin Owaisi has also tweeted asking for the strict action from the Government to arrest the Chinese aggression.
The tensions between India and China has increased on several fronts in the last few days. The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long Line of Actual Control. China currently claims part of Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet.
