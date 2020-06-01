'This aged well...': Amit Shah's old tweet slamming UPA-II for increased Chinese aggression goes viral

Amidst the current tensions at the Indo-China border, Twitterati have found an old tweet by Amit Shah in which he had slammed the UPA government for failing to stop Chinese aggression. Now, Twitter users are retweeting the 2014 tweet with funny captions slamming the current government for failing to act against Chinese aggression in the present.

"Whenever the Chinese soldiers want, they come and have a picnic inside our territory and our government could do nothing," Shah had said quoting an Indian Express story. In the same story, he had said that once Modi becomes PM, Pak intruders won’t dare to cross the border.

Before 2014, Shah had been vocal in his criticism of the UPA government’s failure to safeguard the borders and other issues as well, and this particular tweet would perhaps not have stood out at the time.

Now, we'd like to take a moment to remind you that in the recent past there have been terrorists attacking Indian army forces in Kashmir, and ongoing border tensions with China and Nepal. Against this backdrop, Shah's tweet has become quite ironic.