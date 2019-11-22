'They should look impartial': Alwar SP justifies directing Muslim policemen to shave beards

Deshmukh added “The state government has provisions that give rights to department head to grant such permissions. 32 persons had been given permission to keep a beard. The recently granted permissions have been withdrawn. Rest of the permissions continue. In case they wish to challenge it, they can give a representation. Decision will be taken as per rules.”

Sources within the department say that there had been complaints against these nine constables from within the department. It is alleged that they had reflected religious bias in functioning and with co workers. A discreet inquiry was conducted into the allegations and they were found correct. Sources further add that this has been the reason for revoking the permission to keep a beard.

There are rumblings in the Mev community against the order. Sher Mohammad, head of Mev panchayat expressed ire at the move, “This is an absurd and biased order. It has hurt our religious sentiments. Article 25 of the Constitution says that a person can maintain his religious identity if he performs his duty properly.

He went on to add, “The affected policemen have come to meet me they have said that they can sacrifice their job, but will not cut the beard. The SP’s behaviour can affect the peace of the city. I demand that the government issues a notice to the SP and he be asked why the permission was withdrawn.”