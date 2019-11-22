Amit Shah announces NRC across India: List of documents you need to keep ready

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the process of NRC will be carried out across India. He added that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.

The process of NRC began with Assam and the Modi-led government wishes to implement it pan India. However, the opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have rejected it outright.

"Some people are instigating you in the name of National Register of Citizenship. Don't trust any leader from outside, trust us who fight from this land and stand beside you. NRC will not be implemented, keep this in mind. There is nothing to worry," she said.