Amit Shah announces NRC across India: List of documents you need to keep ready

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said in Rajya Sabha on Wednesday that the process of NRC will be carried out across India. He added that all citizens of India irrespective of religion will figure in the National Register of Citizens (NRC) list.
The process of NRC began with Assam and the Modi-led government wishes to implement it pan India. However, the opposition leaders including West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee have rejected it outright.
"Some people are instigating you in the name of National Register of Citizenship. Don't trust any leader from outside, trust us who fight from this land and stand beside you. NRC will not be implemented, keep this in mind. There is nothing to worry," she said.
Taking a cue from Assam, in case if NRC is implemented across India, what are the documents you need?
While applying for NRC an applicant had the choice of picking any one of the documents listed under two heads A and B.
According to an article in The Wire, There were 14 documents in list A. It included 1951 NRC, electoral roll(s) up to 24 March (midnight), 1971, land and tenancy records, citizenship certificate, permanent residential certificate, refugee registration certificate, any government issued license/certificate, government service/ employment certificate, bank or post office accounts, birth certificate, state educational board or university educational certificate, court records/processes, passport, and any LIC policy.
The cut-off date in Assam was March 24, 1971. But, if the documents were post the date, the person had to establish a link with their father or grandfather. They had to furnish any one of the documents in list B. It includes Birth certificate, land document, board/university certificate, bank/LIC/post office records, circle officer/gaon panchayat secretary certificate in case of married women, electoral roll, ration card, and any other legally acceptable document.
If a woman is married to other place and have no documents. She can furnish a circle officer or gaon panchayat secretary certificate which can be furnished as a supporting document by a woman migrating after marriage or a ration card issued on or before the 1971 date.
Although, the NRC in Assam is a slight different, the citizens of the nation call still take a cue out of it.
(For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)