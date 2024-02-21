'There Was God In Chief Justice': Kejriwal Hails SC Decision Declaring AAP's Kuldeep Kumar As Mayor Of Chandigarh

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal praised Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud on Wednesday for the Supreme Court's decision regarding the Chandigarh mayoral elections.

In his speech addressing the Delhi assembly, Kejriwal said, "We consider courts as temples. Serving justice is God's work. This is why when a judge announces verdicts, it is considered God's work in a way."

Comparing CJI Chandrachud to God, Kejriwal remarked, "Whatever happened in the Supreme Court yesterday, it seemed as if Lord Krishna was also present in the Supreme Court yesterday. There was God in the Chief Justice."

Echoing his statements from Tuesday, Kejriwal expressed gratitude to the Supreme Court for "saving democracy" during challenging circumstances.

Kejriwal's statements followed the Supreme Court's decision to nullify the outcome of the Chandigarh mayoral elections, affirming AAP's candidate Kuldeep Kumar as the victor.

Additionally, Kejriwal took a swipe at the BJP, suggesting that the party doesn't secure victories but instead "steals" them through questionable means.

Mounting a pointed attack against the BJP, Kejriwal said that the saffron party boasts that it would win 370 seats in Lok Sabha because they have machines. "They have frozen Congress' bank accounts, they will do the same with AAP," the Delhi CM said.

"Farmers are demanding price for their crops, they are neither given MSP nor allowed to raise their voice. Youth are troubled by unemployment, it has become difficult for women to run kitchen due to inflation. Lawlessness has increased so much that God has decided that he will have to come to earth and intervene," the AAP national convenor said.

What happened in SC?

On Tuesday, the Supreme Court overturned the result of Chandigarh mayoral polls in favour of the AAP-Congress alliance and declared AAP's Kuldeep Kumar as mayor of the Chandigarh municipal corporation. The SC held that presiding officer Anil Masih tampered with the 8 votes received by AAP's Kumar and invalidated them. The top court also initiated criminal case against Masih for his false claim on defacing ballot papers in the Apex court.